The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> March 18, 2022

Interview with the President and CEO: Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Nelson, Todd R.
Todd R. Nelson, Ph.D., has served as the President, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors of Codex DNA, Inc. since July 2018. Prior to joining the company, Dr. Nelson served as the Chief Executive Officer of several life science companies through expansive phases of financial and commercial growth. From December 2014 to October 2017, Dr. Nelson served as Chief Executive Officer of DiscoverX Corporation, a leading developer and manufacturer of reagents intended for drug discovery. From September 2011 to October 2014, Dr. Nelson served as Chief Executive Officer of MP Biomedicals, LLC, a global manufacturer and distributor of products and services for the life science, fine chemicals, diagnostics and dosimetry markets. From June 2007 to January 2011, Dr. Nelson served as Chief Executive Officer of eBioscience, Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of immunology reagents used in pharmaceutical research. Dr. Nelson also previously served as Vice President of Global Corporate Development and Strategy at Life Technologies (now Thermo Fisher Scientific), as First Vice President Global Securities and Economics at Merrill Lynch & Co., and as Global Head of Life Sciences at RBC Capital Markets, LLC. Dr. Nelson currently serves on the board of directors of Tonbo Biosciences Corporation and TCRx Corporation. Dr. Nelson received a B.A. in Psychology, a Ph.D. in Philosophy from the University of Minnesota and an MBA in Finance from the Carlson School of Business at the University of Minnesota. Dr. Nelson also completed clinical fellowship training at Mayo Clinic in human genetics and laboratory medicine from 1996 to 1998. Profile
Word count: 1,921

TWST: Please start with a brief introduction to Codex DNA and a little bit about your history with the company?

 Dr. Nelson: At CodexDNA,

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT)
Interview with the Founder, President and CEO: Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)
Interview with the Co-Founder and CEO: GenSight Biologics SA (OTCMKTS:GSGTF)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
New ETF Uses Commodities Strategy to Hedge Inflation
For Long-Term Gains, Buy When Others Sell
Using a Rising Dividend Strategy to Outpace the Cost of Living
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Slowing of Clinic Trial Data Hampers Early-Stage Biotechs
Rising Interest Rates Pose Headwind for Biotechs Needing Cash
Some Hard-Hit Biotechs Trading at or Below Cash
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2022
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 