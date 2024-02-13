Interview with the President and CEO: Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Andrew J. Littlefair is President and CEO of Clean Energy, a provider of renewable natural gas (RNG) fuel for transportation in North America, with a network of approximately 550 stations across North America. He has been Chairman of NGVAmerica, based in Washington D.C., an organization dedicated to the development of a growing, sustainable and profitable market for vehicles powered by RNG. In 2004, he was named an NGV Champion by the International Association of Natural Gas Vehicles (IANGV). Prior to Clean Energy, was President of Pickens Fuel Corp (PFC), a company he co-founded in 1997 with Boone Pickens. He serves on the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute Board of Trustees. Profile

Word count: 3,114

TWST: Why don’t we start with some history and background on Clean Energy?

Mr. Littlefair: Sure. Boone Pickens and I founded the company in