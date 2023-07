Interview with the President and CEO: CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

John H. Montgomery is President and Chief Executive Officer at CB Financial Services, Inc., the holding company of Community Bank. He formerly worked at First Banks and Susquehanna Bancshares. He is a graduate of Juniata College and received an MBA from Drexel University. Profile

Word count: 2,222

TWST: Could you tell me about the bank?

Mr. Montgomery: Community Bank is a traditional community bank, providing deposit services, making