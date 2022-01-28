The Wall Street Transcript
Interview with the President and CEO: Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Scott S. Slater is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Cadiz Inc., appointed to the role of President in April 2011 and Chief Executive Officer effective February 1, 2013. Mr. Slater has been a member of the company’s board of directors since February 2012. Mr. Slater is an accomplished water rights transactional attorney and litigator and, in addition to his role at the company, is a shareholder in Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP, the nation’s leading water law firm. For nearly 40 years, Mr. Slater has focused on negotiation of agreements and enacting policy related to the acquisition, distribution, and treatment of water. He has served as lead negotiator on a number of important water transactions, including the negotiation of the largest conservation-based water transfer in U.S. history on behalf of the San Diego County Water Authority and is recognized as one of the leading water law and policy lawyers in the United States. Mr. Slater serves on the Limoneira Company board of directors (NASDAQ:LMNR) and sits on its Executive and Risk Committees. Mr. Slater also has an extensive background in state, federal and international water policy and is the author of California Water Law and Policy, the state’s leading treatise on the subject. He has taught water law and policy courses at University of California, Santa Barbara, Pepperdine University, and the University of Western Australia, (China) among others. He is presently advising the nation of Tunisia on water policy. Profile
TWST: So if we could, let’s start with a brief historical sketch of the company and how it’s evolved over the years.

Mr. Slater: So Cadiz

