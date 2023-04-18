The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> April 18, 2023

Interview with the President and CEO: BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF)

Oberste, Daniel M.
Daniel M. Oberste is the President and Chief Executive Officer and a Trustee of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust. Prior to becoming CEO, Mr. Oberste served as the President and Chief Investment Officer of BSR and its predecessor. Prior to joining BSR, he worked as an attorney in the Corporate Practice Group at Kutak Rock LLP. Mr. Oberste earned his undergraduate degree from the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas and his Juris Doctorate from the Leflar School of Law at the University of Arkansas. Profile
Word count: 3,312

TWST: If you would, introduce our readers to BSR, give us a bit of historical background on the company and the what and why that led to its public offering back in

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
International Equity Investing to Benefit from Potential Tailwinds
Spotting Opportunity in the 5% to 12% Free Cash Flow Growth Range
Uncovering Bargains: Neglected Stocks with Positive Momentum
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Retail, Industrial Show Strength in Uneasy Real Estate Sector
Supply/Demand Equation Makes Mall REITs Attractive
Three Large-Cap Biotechs That Stand Out in an Uncertain Market
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2023
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 