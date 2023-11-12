Interview with the President and CEO: BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)

Cuong Do is President and CEO of BioVie Inc. Prior to his appointment with BioVie, Mr. Do was President of Samsung Global Strategy Group where he helped to set the strategic direction for Samsung Group’s diverse business portfolio. He was previously the Chief Strategy Officer for Merck, a leading U.S. pharmaceuticals company. Mr. Do is a former senior partner at McKinsey & Company, where he spent 17 years helping to build the health care, high tech and corporate finance practices. He holds a B.A. from Dartmouth College, and an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth. Profile

Word count: 3,132

TWST: Can you give us an overview or introduction to the company?

Mr. Do: BioVie is a small biotech startup that has two assets in clinical