Interview with the President and CEO: Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)

Charles Kummeth became President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne Corporation on April 1, 2013. Prior to joining the company, he served as President of Mass Spectrometry and Chromatography at Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and was President of that company’s Laboratory Consumables Division from 2009 to September 2011. Prior to joining Thermo Fisher, Mr. Kummeth served in various leadership roles during his 24-year career at 3M Corporation, most recently as the Vice President of the company’s Medical Division from 2006 to 2008 and as the Managing Director of 3M for the U.K. and Ireland. Mr. Kummeth received a Master of Science in Software Engineering & Design from the University of St. Thomas and a Master of Business Administration from the Carlson School of Business at the University of Minnesota. He is a graduate of the University of North Dakota, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. Mr. Kummeth serves on the board of Gentherm. Profile

TWST: Let’s start with an overview of the company and how you got involved?

Mr. Kummeth: OK. Well, I was a 25-year 3M-er. The last business