Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> July 31, 2022

Interview with the President and CEO: Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Garrabrants, Gregory
Gregory Garrabrants has been the President and CEO of Axos Financial, Inc. since 2007. Prior to joining Axos Bank, Mr. Garrabrants was a senior vice president and the head of corporate business development at the nation’s seventh-largest thrift, focusing on entry into new business segments, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic alliances. Before his senior executive roles at banking institutions, Mr. Garrabrants served the financial services industry as an investment banker, management consultant and attorney for over 15 years at Goldman Sachs, McKinsey & Company and Deloitte Consulting. Mr. Garrabrants earned his Juris Doctorate, magna cum laude, from the Northwestern University School of Law and his Master of Business Administration, with the highest distinctions, from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial and systems engineering and a minor in economics from the University of Southern California. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst and member of the California Bar. Profile
Word count: 3,393

TWST: It’s been a few years since you last spoke with us. Can you give us a brief history and overview of the

