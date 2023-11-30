Interview with the President and CEO: Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

John A. McCluskey is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Alamos Gold Inc. and has held this position since 2003, when he co-founded the company with mining hall of famer Chester Millar. Mr. McCluskey was formerly a Director of the World Gold Council and is currently an Alternative Director. He is the recipient of the 2023 Viola R. MacMillan Award, given by the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada for showing leadership and a willingness to take risks in the acquisition and development of the Island Gold mine in Northern Ontario. In 2018, he received the Murray Pezim Award for Perseverance and Success in Financing Mineral Exploration by the British Columbia Association for Mineral Exploration, in recognition of his role in the acquisition, financing and encouragement of successive discoveries at Mulatos, as well as his ongoing success as CEO of Alamos. Mr. McCluskey was also named Ontario’s 2012 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of The Year, based on a judging panel’s assessment of financial performance, vision, leadership, innovation, personal integrity and influence, social responsibility and entrepreneurial spirit. Profile

Word count: 3,078

TWST: Alamos Gold was formed in 2003. Give our readers an overview of the original genesis of the company and important milestones over those 20