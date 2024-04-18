The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> April 18, 2024

Interview with the Founder and Executive Chairman: Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Murphy, Keith
Keith Murphy is Founder and Executive Chairman of Organovo Holdings Inc., as well as the CEO and Chairman of Viscient Bio, Inc. He is also a serial entrepreneur and investor in biotech. He co-invented the NovoGen MMX bioprinter platform and grew Organovo through early investments and pharma corporate partnerships. Mr. Murphy spent 10 years at Amgen, including four years as the Global Operations Leader for Prolia and Xgeva. He holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from MIT and is an alumnus of the UCLA Anderson School of Management. Mr. Murphy serves as Board Co-Chair for No Patient Left Behind and on the Board of California Life Sciences. Profile
Word count: 3,713

TWST: Just to start things off, could you tell us a bit about what Organovo Holdings does?

Mr. Murphy: Absolutely. Organovo is advancing a

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)
Interview with the Founder and Executive Chairman: Organovo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)
Interview with the Co-Founder and CEO: Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Electric Cars and AI Fuel Long-Term Electricity Demand
Separating the Real Winners and Losers in the AI Boom
Generating Dividend Yield That’s Not Correlated to Interest Rates
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Robust M&A Activity Provides Tailwind to Biotech Sector
Seeking Out Game Changers in Re-Emerging Biotech Sector
Obesity Drugmakers Still a ‘Buy’ Despite Lofty Valuations
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 