Interview with the Executive Chairman and the CFO: Westwater Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WWR)

Terence J. Cryan rejoined the Westwater Resources, Inc. Board as its Chairman in August 2017, and was appointed Executive Chairman effective in February 2022. He previously served as a Director from October 2006 to March 2016, served as Westwater’s Interim President and Chief Executive Officer from September 2012 to March 2013, and served as Chairman of the Board from June 2014 through March 2016. He is also Chairman of the Board of Ocean Power Technologies, Inc., where he has served as a Director since October 2012., and is a Managing Director of MACCO Restructuring Group, LLC. Previously, Mr. Cryan served as President and CEO of Global Power Equipment Group Inc.; Co-founder and Managing Director of Concert Energy Partners; Senior Managing Director in the Investment Banking Division at Bear Stearns; Managing Director and Head of the Energy and Natural Resources Group and member of the Investment Banking Operating Committee at Paine Webber; and President and CEO of Medical Acoustics LLC. In addition, he has served on the boards of numerous companies, and has been an adjunct professor at the Metropolitan College of New York Graduate School of Business. Mr. Cryan received a master of science degree in economics from the London School of Economics in 1984 and a bachelor of arts degree in economics from Tufts University in 1983. He is a Board Leadership Fellow and member of the National Association of Corporate Directors. Profile Steven M. Cates was appointed Chief Financial Officer and Vice President – Finance of Westwater Resources, Inc. effective August 26, 2022. Mr. Cates joined Westwater as Chief Accounting Officer and Controller in May of 2021. He has over 20 years of financial and accounting experience in various industries, including mining, oil and gas, real estate and public accounting. Prior to joining Westwater, Mr. Cates served as the Vice President – Controller for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC). He previously served as corporate controller for Caliber Midstream Partners, LP, and held various accounting and financial reporting roles at American Midstream Partners, LP, Newmont Mining Corporation, and Thompson Creek Metals Company Inc. Mr. Cates began his career at KPMG in 2002, where he most recently served as senior manager for audit and advisory services. He earned a bachelor of science degree in accounting from the University of Redlands and is a certified public accountant in the state of Colorado. Profile

Word count: 2,635

TWST: Would you mind giving us a bit of an overview of Westwater Resources’ history and any important milestones along the way?

Mr. Cryan: