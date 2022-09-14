Interview with the Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO: Terran Orbital Corp. (NYSE:LLAP)

Marc Bell is the Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Terran Orbital Corp., a leading manufacturer of satellites primarily serving the United States and Allied aerospace and defense industries. Mr. Bell is an accomplished entrepreneur with a wide-spanning career. In 2008, Mr. Bell took a $250 million SPAC public, acquiring startup Armour Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR). Armour today holds over $8 billion worth of mortgage-backed securities in its portfolio. Before Armour, Mr. Bell began his career in 1989 as the founder of Globix: The Global Internet Exchange. Globix was an internet infrastructure company with over 28,000 miles of fiber and over 1 million square feet of Data Center Space globally. Mr. Bell is an avid Broadway producer with two Tony Award-winning Broadway shows: Grammy Award-winning Jersey Boys (Tony for Best Musical) and Pulitzer Prizewinning August Osage County (Tony for Best Play). His most recent Tony Award-nominated Broadway show was Beetlejuice (Best Musical). In addition, Mr. Bell is a member of the NYU Board of Trustees, NYU Langone Health Board of Overseers, NYU Stern Center for Real Estate Finance Research Advisory Board, NYU Shack Advisory Board and the NYU College of Arts and Science Dean’s Advisory Council. He is also Chairman and Founder of the Boca Raton Police Foundation and serves on the board of SOS Children’s Villages Florida. Mr. Bell holds a master of science degree in Real Estate Development and Investment from New York University, and a bachelor of science degree in Accounting from Babson College. Profile

Word count: 3,291

TWST: It doesn’t look as though you’ve spoken with The Wall Street Transcript before. Can you describe your company for investors — what you do and who your