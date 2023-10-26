Interview with the Co-Founder and CEO: Yerbae Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF)

Todd Gibson is the Co-Founder and CEO of Yerbae Brands Corp. Mr. Gibson’s passion for beverages started more than 20 years ago while working for a beer distributor in Detroit. In addition to managing and launching several businesses in the industry, Mr. Gibson has also worked for some of the biggest beverage brands in the world, including SoBe, Monster, Fuze, NOS, and Coca Cola. Profile

Word count: 3,373

TWST: Why don’t we start out with you providing an overview of the company and what you do?

Mr. Gibson: Sure. Karrie Gibson, co-founder of