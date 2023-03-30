Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)

David A. Dodd is Chairman, President & CEO of GeoVax Labs, Inc. He was named to the GeoVax board of directors in March 2010, was elected Chairman in January 2011, and in September 2018, Mr. Dodd was also appointed CEO of GeoVax. He has executive management experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries of more than 40 years. He has overseen the approval of over 10 NDAs (New Drug Applications), over 15 acquisitions/divestitures, in excess of $2.5 billion in financial transactions and led over $5 billion in incremental enterprise growth. He has served in executive leadership positions with Bristol-Myers Squibb, Wyeth, Solvay Pharmaceuticals, Serologicals Corporation and with various private equity enterprises. In addition, he has served with the MacArthur Foundation, as an Advisor to the First Minister of Scotland, as the Chair of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and, as a board member for the Harvard Business School Healthcare Alumni Association. Mr. Dodd received B.S. and M.S. degrees from Georgia State University and completed the Harvard Business School of Advanced Management Program. Profile

Word count: 2,779

TWST: Could you tell me about GeoVax and your role there?

Mr. Dodd: GeoVax is a clinical stage biotech company focused on developing cancer