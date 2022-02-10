Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO and the CFO: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REPX)

Bobby D. Riley was appointed as the Chairman of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc.’s (REPX) board of managers, President and Chief Executive Officer in June 2016. Mr. Riley also served as the Chief Executive Officer of REG from when it was founded in 2012 to May 1, 2018. Prior to joining REPX, Mr. Riley was the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Riley Exploration, LLC, or REX, since he founded REX in 2007 through 2012. Mr. Riley has nearly 40 years of experience in the independent oil and gas sector in North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Asia. He has an extensive background in all aspects of oil and gas management and operations, including drilling, completion, work-over and production. In addition to his management and operational expertise, he has designed and patented specialized completion equipment that was licensed to Baker-Hughes and participated in the design, development and testing of Intelligent Well Bore Systems, which was sold to Weatherford International in 2000. In 2009, Mr. Riley created a joint venture with a private equity group to invest in unconventional oil and gas plays and deployed over $350.0 million of debt and equity capital in the Eagle Ford Shale and the Permian Basin. The joint venture acquired approximately 50,000 acres of prime leasehold acreage, drilled and completed over 40 wells and reached peak production of 4,000 BOE/d. From 2005 to 2007 Mr. Riley was Vice President of Operations at Activa Resources, Inc., or Activa, a publicly traded exploration and production company. From 2002 to 2005, he was Managing Partner of Tuleta Energy Partners, LLC, a privately held exploration and production company, until it was acquired by Activa Resources, Inc. From 1991 to 2001 Mr. Riley was President of an oil and gas service company specializing in well design and reservoir data acquisition that was active in Nigeria, Venezuela, and Norway. He founded his first independent exploration and production company, Durango Energy, Inc., in 1984, and operated up to 150 wells in Oklahoma. Prior to that he was District Manager of Monitoring Systems Inc., a drilling and well control instrumentation company, installing equipment on jack-up rigs and semi-submersibles in the U.S., Brazil and Korea. Mr. Riley began his oil and gas career with Cameron Iron Works in Houston, Texas, in 1974. Mr. Riley has a bachelor’s degree in business, accounting and finance from the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma and completed the Advanced Drilling Operations and Well Control program at Murchison Drilling Schools. He is a member of the American Petroleum Institute and the Society of Professional Engineers and is IADC/MMS Well-Cap Certified. Profile Philip Riley was appointed as Exploration Permian, Inc.’s Chief Financial Officer on September 1, 2021. Previously, he served as the company’s Executive Vice President - Strategy beginning in March 2021. Mr. Riley has more than 20 years of experience across energy and other industries as an executive officer, investor, and strategic advisor. Prior to joining the Company, he served as Managing Director of private capital funds Bluescape Energy Partners beginning May 2015 and Parallel Resource Partners beginning in November 2012, where he formulated investment strategies, sourced investment opportunities, and managed existing investment operations and performance. Mr. Riley has served as an officer or director of 16 companies, including as Bluescape’s designated director for REP LLC. Prior to Bluescape and Parallel, he served as an investment banker at Imperial Capital, Lazard Ltd. and Petrie Parkman. During 12 years of strategic advisory experience, Mr. Riley advised companies, private investors, lenders, and other creditors in a variety of domestic and international M&A, financing and restructuring transactions exceeding $135 billion in value. Mr. Riley earned a bachelor of business administration from the University of Texas at Austin, with majors in the business honors program and finance. Profile

TWST: Let’s start by describing the company and its position in the North American E&P landscape.

Mr. Bobby Riley: Our company, Riley