Natural Resources >> CEO Interviews >> December 2, 2021

Interview with the Chairman and Chief Owner: McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen, Robert R.
Rob McEwen is the Chairman and Chief Owner of McEwen Mining Inc. The cost of his investment is $165 million; he owns 20% and takes a salary of $1. McEwen Mining has four producing mines located in Nevada, Ontario, Mexico and Argentina, and a large, underdeveloped copper deposit. He is the founder and former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Goldcorp. He is a passionate innovator, marketer and an avid recreational competitor. He is a member of the Dean’s Advisory Board, Schulich School of Business; X-Prize Foundation’s Vision Circle and Board of Trustees; CEO (Chief Executive Organization) and WPO (World Presidents’ Organization). Mr. McEwen was awarded the Order of Canada in 2007 and the Queen Elizabeth’s Diamond Jubilee Award in 2013. He holds Honorary Doctor of Laws degrees from York University and Western University. He earned an MBA from York University and a B.A. from Western University. He received Sigma Chi’s Significant Sig Award, the 2001 PDAC Developer of the Year Award, was named Canada’s Most Innovative CEO in 2006 by Canadian Business magazine and was inducted into The Canadian Mining Hall of Fame in 2017. Profile
Word count: 2,352

TWST: You had a rough couple of years, first 2019 and then 2020. First, what happened?

Mr. McEwen: Those two years were challenging. There

