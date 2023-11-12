Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Rick E. Winningham has served as Chairman of the board of directors of Theravance Biopharma Inc. since July 2013 and as Chief Executive Officer since its spinoff from Theravance, Inc. (now INVA) in June 2014. From October 2001 to August 2014, Mr. Winningham served as Chief Executive Officer of Theravance, Inc., where he also served as Chairman of the board of directors from April 2010 to October 2014. From 1997 to 2001 he served as President, Bristol Myers Squibb Oncology/Immunology/Oncology Therapeutics Network (OTN) and also as President of Global Marketing from 2000 to 2001. Mr. Winningham is a member of Biotechnology Industry Organization’s board of directors and serves on the Health Section Governing Board Standing Committee on Reimbursement. Mr. Winningham served as a Director on the board of directors of the California Healthcare Institute (“CHI”) from November 2011 to March 2015. He served as Chairman of CHI from January 2014 until March 2015 when CHI merged with Baybio to become the California Life Sciences Association (“CLSA”). Mr. Winningham served on the board of CLSA from March 2015 to July 2023, and served as its chairman from March 2015 to November 2015. He is a member of the board of directors of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc., a public biopharmaceutical company, and served as a member of the board of directors of Retrotope Inc, a private biopharmaceutical company, from February 2021 until January 2022, and OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. from June 2015 until April 2019. Mr. Winningham holds an MBA from Texas Christian University and a B.S. degree from Southern Illinois University. Profile

Word count: 1,877

TWST: Let’s start with an overview of the company, its history and how it’s evolved over the years.

Mr. Winningham: Yes, the company began