The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> November 17, 2022

Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Stereotaxis Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Fischel, David
David Fischel has served as Chairman and CEO of Stereotaxis since 2017. Under his leadership, Stereotaxis has returned to financial health, reestablished commercial growth, and advanced a comprehensive innovation strategy. Prior to Stereotaxis, Mr. Fischel served as Principal and portfolio manager for medical device investments at DAFNA Capital Management, LLC. Prior to DAFNA Capital, he was a research analyst at SCP Vitalife, a health care venture capital fund. Mr. Fischel completed his B.S. magna cum laude in applied mathematics with a minor in accounting at the University of California at Los Angeles and received his MBA from Bar-Ilan University in Tel Aviv. He is a Certified Public Accountant, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst. Profile
Word count: 3,760

TWST: You spoke with The Wall Street Transcript in 2020. I’m wondering if you could give us a recap of the history of the company up to 2020.

Mr.

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Stereotaxis Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)
Interview with the CEO and the CFO: Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Looking to Dividend-Paying Stocks for Good Risk-Adjusted Returns
Real Asset Investors Like Energy for Best Returns at Lowest Risk
Acceleration and Differentiation Are Keys to Outperforming the S&P
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Underperformance in Medical Device Space Still Linked to COVID
Cannabis More Like a Staple Than a Discretionary Product
Pricing Pressure Intensifies in Some U.S. Cannabis Markets
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2022
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 