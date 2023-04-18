Interview with the Chairman and CEO: SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

Lucas Haldeman is the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and founder of SmartRent, Inc. Prior to founding SmartRent in 2017, he served as the Chief Technology and Marketing Officer of Colony Starwood Homes (now part of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)) from 2013 through 2016, where he and his team developed a platform that was instrumental in helping the business acquire, renovate, lease and manage more than 30,000 single family homes. Previously, he served as the Chief Information and Marketing Officer for Beazer Pre-Owned Rental Homes from 2012 through 2013, and was the founder and Managing Partner of Nexus Property Management, Inc. from 2006 through 2012. Mr. Haldeman received a Bachelor of Special Studies degree in economics and business, English and computer science from Cornell College. Profile

Word count: 2,790

TWST: To start, tell us about the founding, the genesis of SmartRent. I’m guessing it was born out of your experiences working for an institutional owner of for-rent