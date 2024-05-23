The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Technology >> CEO Interviews >> May 23, 2024

Interview with the Chairman and CEO: POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET)

Venkatesan, Suresh
Dr. Suresh Venkatesan is the Chairman and CEO of POET Technologies Inc. He joined POET from GlobalFoundries, where he served most recently as Senior Vice President, Technology Development. Prior to that, he led GlobalFoundries’ development and ramp of the 28nm node, was instrumental in the technology transfer and qualification of 14nm, and was responsible for the qualification and ramp up of multiple mainstream value-added technology nodes. An industry veteran with over 22 years of experience in semiconductor technology development, Dr. Venkatesan has also held various leadership positions with Freescale Semiconductor. He holds over 25 U.S. patents and has co-authored over 50 technical papers. He holds a Bachelor of Technology degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology and Master of Science and Ph.D. degrees in electrical engineering from Purdue University. Profile
Word count: 2,812

TWST: Let’s start with an introduction to POET Technologies, some background on the company’s origins and important milestones over the years.

Dr.

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Co-Founder and CEO: SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)
Interview with the Interim CEO: Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Taiwan’s Tech Sector Offers Good Growth Opportunities, Compelling Valuations
Building a Lower Risk Portfolio That Meets or Beats the S&P
Concentrated ESG Fund Favors IT and Health Tech
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
The Killer Apps Are Coming — And They’ll Need New Chips
AI Still in the Early Stages of the “Mother of All Cycles”
Robust M&A Activity Provides Tailwind to Biotech Sector
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 