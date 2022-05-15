The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> May 15, 2022

Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Witherell, Jeffrey E.
Jeffrey E. Witherell is the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc., and has held these positions since the formation of the company. He has been involved in real estate investment, development and banking activities for over 25 years. Along with President and Chief Investment Officer Pendleton White, Mr. Witherell formed Plymouth Industrial REIT in 2011. From April 2008 through 2011, Mr. Witherell was engaged in the formation and operation of Plymouth Group Real Estate and Plymouth Real Estate Capital LLC, a FINRA registered broker/dealer. From April 2000 to March 2008, he was employed as an investment executive with Franklin Street Properties Corp., a publicly traded REIT, and its subsidiary, FSP Investments LLC. During that time, Mr. Witherell was involved in the acquisition and syndication of 34 separate property investments, structured as single-asset REITs, in 12 states, which raised in the aggregate approximately $1.2 billion. During his career he also has held positions with IndyMac Bank; GAP LP, a real estate investment firm; Devonshire Development, Inc., a real estate development firm; New Boston Management, Inc., a real estate management firm; Kirkwood Development, a real estate development firm; and Dewsnap Engineering, a civil engineering and land surveying firm. Mr. Witherell graduated from Emmanuel College in Boston with a bachelor of science degree in business and earned his MBA from Endicott College. He is a member of several real estate organizations, and a board member of AdventCare Inc., a Massachusetts-based nonprofit organization that owns and operates skilled nursing facilities. In addition, he is a member of the Advisory Board at the Ohio State University Center for Real Estate. Profile
Word count: 2,679

TWST: We spoke back in 2018, roughly a year after your IPO. Would you please refresh our readers’ memories on the origins of the company and your overall investment

