The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> April 18, 2023

Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Edison, Jeffrey S.
Jeffrey S. Edison co-founded Phillips Edison & Company and has served as a Principal since 1995. He currently serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. From 1991 to 1995 he was employed by NationsBank’s South Charles Realty Corporation, serving as a Senior Vice President from 1993 until 1995 and as a Vice President from 1991 until 1993. Mr. Edison was employed by Morgan Stanley Realty Incorporated from 1987 until 1990, and The Taubman Company from 1984 until 1987. He serves on the Board of Trustees for the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) and is also a board member of the Utah Chapter of The Nature Conservancy. Mr. Edison received his bachelor’s degree in mathematics and economics from Colgate University in 1982, and a master’s degree in business administration from Harvard Business School in 1984. Profile
Word count: 2,512

TWST: Would you introduce our readers to Phillips Edison with a little information about the company’s history? And with 30-plus years, I’m sure there are some

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
International Equity Investing to Benefit from Potential Tailwinds
Spotting Opportunity in the 5% to 12% Free Cash Flow Growth Range
Uncovering Bargains: Neglected Stocks with Positive Momentum
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Retail, Industrial Show Strength in Uneasy Real Estate Sector
Supply/Demand Equation Makes Mall REITs Attractive
Three Large-Cap Biotechs That Stand Out in an Uncertain Market
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2023
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 