Interview with the Chairman and CEO: LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Wendy Simpson has been Chief Executive Officer and President of LTC Properties, Inc. since 2007, and was appointed Chairman of the Board in 2013. She joined the company in 2000 as Vice Chairman, and has also served as Treasurer, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining LTC, Ms. Simpson held executive positions in public companies that owned acute care hospitals, LTACHs, psychiatric hospitals, and home health services. She began her career in public accounting and has more than 25 years in health care related businesses. Profile

Word count: 2,714

TWST: Let’s start with an introduction to LTC Properties for our readers. Tell us a bit about the company’s history.

Ms. Simpson: We’re