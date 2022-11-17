The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> November 17, 2022

Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Jiang, Wenbin
Wenbin Jiang, Ph.D., has served as the Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors of Cytek Biosciences Inc. since December 2014. Dr. Jiang is also a co-founder of the company. In 1998, Dr. Jiang co-founded E2O Communications, Inc., a fiber optic subsystems manufacturing company, which was acquired by JDS Uniphase Corporation in 2004. Dr. Jiang is an inventor of more than 95 U.S. patents and an author of five book chapters and over 50 peer-reviewed technical papers. Dr. Jiang holds a B.S. in Physics and M.S. in Optics & Laser Physics from Fudan University and a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from the University of California, Santa Barbara. Profile
Word count: 2,996

TWST: Can you describe your company and its history, starting first with what you do?

Dr. Jiang: Flow cytometry technology is a tool used to

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Stereotaxis Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)
Interview with the CEO and the CFO: Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Looking to Dividend-Paying Stocks for Good Risk-Adjusted Returns
Real Asset Investors Like Energy for Best Returns at Lowest Risk
Acceleration and Differentiation Are Keys to Outperforming the S&P
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Underperformance in Medical Device Space Still Linked to COVID
Cannabis More Like a Staple Than a Discretionary Product
Pricing Pressure Intensifies in Some U.S. Cannabis Markets
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2022
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 