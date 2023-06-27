Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP)

Robert Reffkin is the Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Compass Inc. Mr. Reffkin is an entrepreneur on a mission to help everyone find their place in the world. He was inspired to enter the world of real estate by his mother, Ruth, a longtime agent who now proudly works at Compass. Mr. Reffkin completed a B.A. and MBA from Columbia University and worked at McKinsey, Goldman Sachs, and as a White House Fellow. He ran 50 marathons in 50 states to raise $1 million dollars for charities — including for America Needs You, the non-profit he founded to serve young people living below the poverty line who are the first in their families to go to college. Profile

TWST: Can you describe your company and its history?

Mr. Reffkin: Compass is a technology-powered real estate brokerage. We are the number-one