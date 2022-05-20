Interview with the Chair, President and CEO: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Gary S. Michel is Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of building products with nearly 25,000 employees in North America, Europe and Australasia. Mr. Michel has more than 35 years of strategy, business transformation, operations and lean manufacturing leadership experience. He has a proven track record for accelerating business growth and delivering strong financial results by creating premier performing, values-based organizations. He joined JELD-WEN in June 2018 from Honeywell International, Inc., where he served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Home and Building Technologies strategic business group. Prior to Honeywell, he spent 32 years at Ingersoll Rand, serving as a member of the company’s leadership team as Senior Vice President and President of its residential heating, ventilation and air conditioning business. He began his career as an application engineer and held various product, sales and business management roles before moving into a series of leadership positions across various geographic and market segments. Mr. Michel holds a B.S. in mechanical engineering from Virginia Tech and an MBA from the University of Phoenix. He served as a member of the board of directors of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company from 2015-2021, until it was acquired by Goodyear. Profile

Word count: 2,526

TWST: Let’s start with an overview of the company and its history.

Mr. Michel: Great. Well, JELD-WEN is a 62-year-old company, which started