Interview with the CEO: Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP)

TJ Kennedy is the Chief Executive Officer of Wrap Technologies Inc. He brings thirty years of public safety and technology experience to this leadership role. Mr. Kennedy has been on the board of Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) since April of 2021. Prior to Wrap Technologies Inc., he was CEO and President of Qumu specializing in large scale and secure enterprise video technology. He is one of the co-founders of the Public Safety Network, a strategic advisory firm specializing in empowering public safety with lifesaving technologies. He was the CEO of Allerio, a wireless telemedicine connectivity platform as a service (PaaS) solution for first responders. From 2013 to 2018 Mr. Kennedy was the President of the First Responder Network Authority, known as FirstNet, an independent government authority charged with creating the first ever financially self-sustaining broadband nationwide network for public safety. Prior to FirstNet, he was the President of Raytheon JPS Communications and led the Public Safety business at Raytheon Company. Prior to Raytheon, Mr. Kennedy was a Vice President at SAIC, focused on leading teams and growing public safety and technology business for SAIC. Mr. Kennedy received his B.S. from the University of Utah and his MBA from Johns Hopkins University. He started his career in public safety as a firefighter, state trooper and flight paramedic in Utah. Profile

Word count: 4,562

TWST: Your company is fairly young and in a niche market. Could you discuss its background, history, and then how you became involved?

Mr. Kennedy: