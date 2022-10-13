Interview with the CEO: US Lighting Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:USLG)

Anthony Corpora, CEO of US Lighting Group Inc., was a part of the research and development team of Cortes Campers LLC over the last two years. Cortes Campers, LLC is a subsidiary of US Lighting Group, and was created to market tow-behind travel trailers for the recreational vehicle market. Over the last two decades, Mr. Corpora worked for Mayfield City Schools in Cleveland, Ohio. Mr. Corpora started his career as a Transition Specialist, where he spent 12 years running a sheltered workshop and business with 50 employees and roughly 60 ongoing customers, who were subcontracted through local industries. Mr. Corpora spent the last several years with the Mayfield Schools in a coordination role as Vocational Special Education Coordinator and was responsible for placement, programming, and employment outcomes for students with disabilities in both Career and Technical and Vocational training. He also served as the Crisis Prevention Instructor, serving seven schools in the district. Mr. Corpora was a head coach in three sports at Mayfield City Schools and has over 20 years of coaching experience. Mr. Corpora’s education includes a Bachelor of Science in Education at Kent State University, a master’s degree in Educational Administration from Ursuline College, a Transition to Work Endorsement and Principal’s License. Mr. Corpora comes from a strong background in leadership and management and values vision, collaboration, communication, and integrity. Profile

Word count: 2,172

TWST: Let’s begin with a brief history and overview of USLG. And tell us something about the company’s business model and its overall mission?

Mr.