Interview with the CEO, the CFO and the VP, Global Operations: Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)

Haim Siboni has served as Foresight Autonomous Holdings’ Chief Executive Officer and on the board since January 2016 and has served as the Chief Executive Officer of Eye-Net Mobile since March 2025. Mr. Siboni has also served as the chief executive officer and as a director of Magna, our significant shareholder, since January 2001. Mr. Siboni also serves as Chairman of the Board since July 2021. Mr. Siboni has many years of professional experience, as well as a broad skillset, in fields such as engineering, marketing and business management of electronics, video, TV, multimedia, computerized systems, line and wireless telecommunication, design and development of systems and devices, including electro-optic radar systems. Profile Eli Yoresh has served as Foresight Autonomous Holdings’ Chief Financial Officer since March 2010, and was on its board from October 2010 until August 2019. Mr. Yoresh is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of executive and financial management experience, mainly with companies from the financial, technology and industrial sectors. Mr. Yoresh also serves as Chairman of the Board of Rail Vision Ltd (Nasdaq:RVSN), as the Chairman of the Board of Viewbix Inc (Nasdaq:VBIX) and as the chairman of the board of Gix Internet Ltd (TASE:GIX) Mr. Yoresh served as Chief Executive Officer of Tomcar Global Holdings Ltd., a global manufacturer of off-road vehicles, from 2005 to 2008. Mr. Yoresh holds a B.A. in Business Administration from the College of Management and an M.A. in Law from Bar-Ilan University. Mr. Yoresh is a Certified Public Accountant in Israel. Profile Oren Bar-On has served as Foresight Autonomous Holdings’ Automotive Vice President of Global Operations since October 2017, as the Chief Executive Officer of Foresight Changzhou since January 1, 2023, and as the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Foresight Automotive since August 2025. Mr. Bar-On is a seasoned executive with over 20 years of executive and managerial experience, mainly in the fields of global operations, supply chain, quality and regulations, product engineering, business excellence and information technology. Mr. Bar-On served as Director of Global Supply Chain for Lumenis Medical Systems Ltd., one of the world’s leading medical laser equipment manufacturers, from January 2016 to October 2017. Mr. Bar-On also served as Director of Global Operations for Philips Healthcare, one of the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of diagnostic and imaging systems in the medical field, from April 2011 to January 2016. Mr. Bar-On holds a B.Sc. in Industrial Engineering from the Israeli Institute of Technology and an MBA with honors from Haifa University. Profile

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TWST: Let’s start with a brief history of your company, when it was founded and why it was founded.

Mr. Siboni: In 2015, we founded