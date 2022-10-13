The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Consumer >> CEO Interviews >> October 13, 2022

Interview with the CEO: SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Wilson, Joshua J.
Joshua J. Wilson serves as the Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the board of directors of SciPlay Corporation. Mr. Wilson has also served as Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President for the company since April 2016, after previously serving as the Vice President of Product and Operations, Vice President of Product, and Executive Director for Social Gaming Products. From June 2012 to December 2013, he was Senior Director of Social Products and Director of Social Gaming for WMS, which was acquired by Scientific Games (known today as Light & Wonder, Inc., NASDAQ:LNW) in 2013, overseeing web development, analytics and road mapping while creating a business intelligence system and launching the company’s social casino games Jackpot Party Casino and Goldfish Casino. Mr. Wilson served with Phantom EFX, LLC from March 2001 to June of 2012, when it was acquired by WMS, as the Director of Online Gaming and Engineering Supervisor. Profile
Word count: 3,361

TWST: Let’s start with an introduction to SciPlay. Tell us about the history and origins of the company and an overview of the business as it is

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: US Lighting Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:USLG)
Interview with the CEO: SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL)
Interview with the President & CEO: PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Evaluate Investments by Cash Flow Relative to the 10-Year Treasury
SpaceTech Fund Focuses on Global Security and Climate Solutions
Identifying Mid-Cap Names That Benefit from Current Trends
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Cannabis More Like a Staple Than a Discretionary Product
Pricing Pressure Intensifies in Some U.S. Cannabis Markets
Sport Betting Businesses Growing More Profitable
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2022
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 