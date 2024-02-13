Interview with the CEO: Renergen Limited (OTCMKTS:RGNNF)

Stefano Marani is the Chief Executive Officer of Renergen Limited, a dual-listed helium and natural gas company with substantial gas reserves in the Free State of South Africa (the “Gas Fields”). He was part of the team which acquired the Gas Fields from Molopo Energy Limited in April 2013, and was instrumental in taking the Gas Fields from a stranded gas asset into production with funding from the U.S. government and an Initial Public Offering on the Australian Securities Exchange. Along with Nick Mitchell, they pioneered the use of natural gas in heavy-duty vehicles in South Africa to help decarbonise the South African economy, and he pioneered Cryo-Vacc to help in the global rollout of vaccines in the fight against COVID-19. Mr. Marani has significant experience in the areas of structured finance and advisory. After completing his formative training with Deutsche Bank, Mr. Marani was recruited by Morgan Stanley in London, where he was ultimately charged with building their sub-Saharan African fixed income capital markets business before leaving banking to start his own financial services firm. He holds a BSc in Actuarial Science and a BSc Hons in Advanced Mathematics of Finance. Profile

Word count: 3,958

TWST: As you’ve never spoken with The Wall Street Transcript before, can you give some background on your company and on yourself?

Mr. Marani: