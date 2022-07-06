Interview with the CEO: Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO)

Ronald Glibbery is CEO at Peraso Inc. He leads all functional areas of Peraso Inc. and has been chief executive officer since December 2021. He co-founded Peraso Technologies in 2009. Previously, Mr. Glibbery held executive positions at Kleer Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company focused on wireless audio technology, and Intellon, a pioneer and leader in the development of semiconductor devices used for powerline communications. He held other executive roles at Cogency Semiconductor, LSI Logic Canada, Inc. and LSI Logic Corporation. Mr. Glibbery received a degree in electrical and electronics engineering from the University of Western Ontario. Profile

Word count: 2,406

TWST: Could you go over the history of the company?

Mr. Glibbery: Yes. Peraso was established in 2008 in Toronto, Canada. We acquired a