The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Natural Resources >> CEO Interviews >> February 16, 2023

Interview with the CEO: Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

O’Grady, Nicholas
Nicholas O’Grady has served as Chief Executive Officer of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. since January 2020. Mr. O’Grady joined NOG in June 2018, previously serving as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. He also held the title of President from September 2019 until his promotion to CEO. Mr. O’Grady leads the NOG team in all aspects of the business, including acquisitions, investments, financial management and business strategy. Over his tenure, the NOG team has executed on acquisitions and related financings worth billions of dollars. Prior to NOG, Mr. O’Grady had nearly two decades in energy-related finance experience, both as an investment banker and as a principal investor. Mr. O’Grady began his career in the Natural Resources investment banking group at Bank of America. Later moving to the asset management business, he worked at firms such as Highbridge Capital Management. Immediately prior to NOG, Mr. O’Grady worked at Hudson Bay Capital Management, where he focused on energy-related equities, public credit, and private and direct investments. Mr. O’Grady holds a bachelor of arts in both history and economics from Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine. Profile
Word count: 4,020

TWST: For readers who may not be familiar with your company, can you provide some background and history?

Mr. O’Grady: Northern Oil and Gas

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Co-CEOs: Opal Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL)
Interview with the CEO: Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG)
Interview with the President and CEO: Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
SMID-Cap Fund Integrates Quantitative and Fundamental Approaches
China Focuses on Economic Reboot Post Pandemic Restrictions
Bank Fund to Provide Capital to Disadvantaged Communities
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Smaller E&Ps Will Generate Higher Free Cash Flow
In Volatile Oil & Gas Sector, Larger Players Are Safer Bets
Under-Covered Small Energy Companies Offer Big Values
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2023
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 