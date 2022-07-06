Interview with the CEO: Navitas Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Technology >> CEO Interviews >> July 6, 2022
Gene Sheridan is CEO and co-founder of Navitas Semiconductor. He has over 25 years of experience in power management and semiconductors. Previously, he was CEO of BridgeCo, a wireless audio company that was sold to Standard Microsystems Corporation (SMSC). He also worked in management at International Rectifier. He received a BSEE degree from Clarkson University. Profile
Word count: 2,959
TWST: Could you tell me about the company?
Mr. Sheridan: Sure. Navitas Semiconductor was founded eight years ago. We are creating gallium