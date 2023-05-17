Interview with the CEO: Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)

Isaias (Zak) Jose Calisto is the CEO of Karooooo Ltd. and has been the CEO of Cartrack Holdings Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Karooooo Ltd., since its founding in 2001. Before founding the company, Mr. Calisto was a Member of Vehicle Tracking Services, a company specializing in the distribution of telematics services, from 1994 through 2001. Prior to that, Mr. Calisto was a member of Cell Communications, a company specializing in the distribution of telecommunication services, from 1994 to 1996. Mr. Calisto also completed an accelerated training program at Standard Bank, Africa’s largest lender by assets, from 1986 through 1991. Mr. Calisto studied at the University of South Africa and University of the Witwatersrand. Profile

Word count: 3,592

TWST: Can you describe the company and its history? How did it start? How was it developed? When did it go public?

Mr. Calisto: We started the