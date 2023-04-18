Interview with the CEO: Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Bill Lenehan was named CEO of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. in connection with Darden Restaurants’ real estate spinoff transaction. He was an active member of Darden’s board of directors, Chair of its Real Estate and Finance Committee, and member of its Corporate Governance Committee. Mr. Lenehan served as Interim CEO of MI Developments, Inc., now named Granite REIT, where he was a member of their Strategic Review Committee and was a Director. He also previously served on the board of directors for Gramercy Property Trust Inc., where he was Chairman of the Investment Committee. He spent approximately 10 formative years in the Real Estate Group of Farallon Capital Management, LLC. A graduate of Claremont McKenna College, Mr. Lenehan is currently a member of the Audit Committee and Finance Committee for Macy’s, Inc. Profile

Word count: 2,439

TWST: We spoke six years ago, but it would be beneficial to readers if you would give us a brief refresher on the real estate spinoff from Darden, the genesis of Four