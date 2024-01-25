The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Industry & Services >> CEO Interviews >> January 25, 2024

Interview with the CEO: Flux Power Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Dutt, Ron
Ron Dutt is the Chief Executive Officer of Flux Power Holdings Inc. He holds an MBA in Finance from University of Washington and an undergraduate degree in Chemistry from the University of North Carolina. Additionally, Mr. Dutt served in the United States Navy and received an honorable discharge as a Lieutenant. Prior to joining Flux Power, he served in several capacities as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer for various public and private companies including SOLA International, Directed Electronics, Fritz Companies DHL Americas, Aptera Motors, Inc., and Visa International. Profile
Word count: 3,756

TWST: It’s been some time since you last spoke with The Wall Street Transcript in 2016. Could you give our readers a company background with history and structure?

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Flux Power Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)
Interview with the President and CEO: Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Advice for 2024: Don’t Chase Last Year’s Winners
Global Value Manager Likes Consumer Staples, Health Care and Energy
Short-Term Concerns Create Entry Points for Long-Term Investors
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Four Beaten-Down Cleantech Companies That Look Attractive
Long-Term Structural Changes Accelerate Electric Demand
Some Utilities Now Offering Dividend Yields Over 4%
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 