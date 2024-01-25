Interview with the CEO: Flux Power Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Ron Dutt is the Chief Executive Officer of Flux Power Holdings Inc. He holds an MBA in Finance from University of Washington and an undergraduate degree in Chemistry from the University of North Carolina. Additionally, Mr. Dutt served in the United States Navy and received an honorable discharge as a Lieutenant. Prior to joining Flux Power, he served in several capacities as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer for various public and private companies including SOLA International, Directed Electronics, Fritz Companies DHL Americas, Aptera Motors, Inc., and Visa International. Profile

TWST: It’s been some time since you last spoke with The Wall Street Transcript in 2016. Could you give our readers a company background with history and structure?