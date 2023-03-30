Interview with the CEO: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Nancy Lurker has been the Chief Executive Officer of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. since September 2016. From 2008 to 2015, Ms. Lurker served as President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of PDI, Inc., a Nasdaq-listed health care commercialization company now named Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. From 2006 to 2007, Ms. Lurker was Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, the U.S. subsidiary of Novartis AG. From 2003 to 2006, she served as President and Chief Executive Officer of ImpactRx, Inc., a privately held health care information company. From 1998 to 2003, Ms. Lurker served as Group Vice President, Global Primary Care Products and Vice President, General Therapeutics for Pharmacia Corporation (Pharmacia), now a part of Pfizer, Inc. She also served as a member of Pharmacia’s U.S. executive management committee. Previously, Ms. Lurker spent 14 years at Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, rising from a sales representative to Senior Director, Worldwide Cardiovascular Franchise Management. Since April 2018, Ms. Lurker has served as a member of the board of directors of Aquestive Therapeutics (Nasdaq:AQST), a Nasdaq-listed company. Profile

TWST: Tell us about EyePoint’s history, how it’s evolved, and key milestones.

Ms. Lurker: EyePoint is an ophthalmology company focused on