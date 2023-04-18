Interview with the CEO: Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Joseph D. Margolis has served as the Chief Executive Officer of Extra Space Storage Inc. since January 1, 2017. Previously, he served as the company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer from July 2015 until December 31, 2016, and as a member of its board of directors from February 2005 until July 2015. From 2011 until July 2015, Mr. Margolis also was Senior Managing Director and Partner at Penzance Properties, a vertically integrated owner, operator and developer of office and other properties in the Washington, D.C. metro area. Previously, Mr. Margolis was a co-founding partner of Arsenal Real Estate Funds, a private real estate investment management firm, from 2004 through 2011; held senior positions from 1992 to 2004 at Prudential Real Estate Investors in portfolio management, capital markets and as General Counsel; worked for The Prudential Insurance Company of America as in-house real estate counsel from 1988 through 1992; was a real estate associate at the law firm of Nutter, McClennen & Fish from 1986 through 1988. Mr. Margolis is a graduate of Harvard College and Columbia University School of Law. Profile

TWST: Extra Space Storage has been in business about 45 years. That’s a pretty long history to summarize, but would you briefly tell us about the origins of the company