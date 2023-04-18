The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> April 18, 2023

Interview with the CEO: Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Margolis, Joseph D.
Joseph D. Margolis has served as the Chief Executive Officer of Extra Space Storage Inc. since January 1, 2017. Previously, he served as the company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer from July 2015 until December 31, 2016, and as a member of its board of directors from February 2005 until July 2015. From 2011 until July 2015, Mr. Margolis also was Senior Managing Director and Partner at Penzance Properties, a vertically integrated owner, operator and developer of office and other properties in the Washington, D.C. metro area. Previously, Mr. Margolis was a co-founding partner of Arsenal Real Estate Funds, a private real estate investment management firm, from 2004 through 2011; held senior positions from 1992 to 2004 at Prudential Real Estate Investors in portfolio management, capital markets and as General Counsel; worked for The Prudential Insurance Company of America as in-house real estate counsel from 1988 through 1992; was a real estate associate at the law firm of Nutter, McClennen & Fish from 1986 through 1988. Mr. Margolis is a graduate of Harvard College and Columbia University School of Law. Profile
Word count: 2,916

TWST: Extra Space Storage has been in business about 45 years. That’s a pretty long history to summarize, but would you briefly tell us about the origins of the company

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
International Equity Investing to Benefit from Potential Tailwinds
Spotting Opportunity in the 5% to 12% Free Cash Flow Growth Range
Uncovering Bargains: Neglected Stocks with Positive Momentum
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Retail, Industrial Show Strength in Uneasy Real Estate Sector
Supply/Demand Equation Makes Mall REITs Attractive
Three Large-Cap Biotechs That Stand Out in an Uncertain Market
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2023
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 