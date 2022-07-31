Interview with the CEO: Capital Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Edward Barry joined Capital Bank as Chief Executive Officer in 2012. Since that time, Capital Bank has rapidly expanded throughout the D.C. area and into Baltimore. Under Mr. Barry, Capital Bank has consistently been recognized as one of the top performing banks in the U.S. In 2014, Capital Bank won Product Innovation of the year in payments by Retail Bankers International. In 2015 it was named to the Future 50 by SmartCEO magazine. Prior to joining Capital Bank, Mr. Barry held senior positions at Capital One Bank, Bank of America, and E&Y/Capgemini. On a more personal level, Mr. Barry believes in giving back, and is on the board of the Mid Atlantic Chapter of The Make-A-Wish Foundation. Profile

Word count: 2,717

TWST: Can you walk us through the history of the company, its goals, and why it was established?

Mr. Barry: Yes, sure. So, Capital Bank was