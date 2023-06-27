Interview with the CEO: Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Christopher Bogart is Chief Executive Officer, a director and a co-founder of Burford Capital Limited, and he also serves as a member of its Management and Commitments Committees. Before co-founding Burford, Mr. Bogart held numerous senior executive positions with Time Warner. As Executive Vice President & General Counsel of Time Warner Inc., he managed one of the largest legal functions in the world. He also served as Chief Executive Officer of Time Warner Cable Ventures and one of four senior executives operating Time Warner Cable, with $9 billion in revenue and 30,000 employees, and as Chief Executive Officer of Time Warner Entertainment Ventures. Mr. Bogart came to Time Warner from Cravath, where he was a litigator representing companies such as IBM, GE and Time Warner. He has also served as Chief Executive Officer of Glenavy Capital, an international investment firm whose projects included Churchill Ventures, a publicly traded media and technology investment vehicle of which he also served as Chief Executive Officer, as well as the Glenavy Arbitration Investment Fund, a pioneering litigation finance vehicle. He began his professional career as an investment banker with what is now JPMorgan Chase. Mr. Bogart is a member of the Board of Advisors of the RAND Institute for Civil Justice, a Director of the International Legal Finance Association, a member of the Board of Trustees of Hackley School, Chairman of the Zoning Board of Appeals of Briarcliff Manor, New York, and a member of the Board of Advisors of New York City’s Legal Aid Society. Mr. Bogart graduated with distinction from the Faculty of Law of the University of Western Ontario, where he was the gold medalist. He served as a law clerk to the Chief Justice of Ontario. Profile

TWST: Let’s start with a description of your company and its history.

Mr. Bogart: Burford is the world’s leading and largest legal finance