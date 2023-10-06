The Wall Street Transcript
Interview with the CEO: Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAWH)

Hartmann, John
John Hartmann is CEO of Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. (AWH) and an accomplished business leader with a track record of success in a variety of industries. Mr. Hartmann served as President of BuyBuy Baby from May 2020 to August 2022. He also served as President and CEO of True Value Company from May 2013 to May 2020. During his tenure at True Value Company, he successfully led the company’s transformation and growth strategy, resulting in significant value creation for shareholders. Mr. Hartmann currently serves as an Independent Director of the Board for Boyd Group Services, Inc. (TSX: BYD) and HD Supply, Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of The Home Depot). Mr. Hartmann has also served as an Independent Director on the Board of AmeriGas from March 2016 to September 2019. AmeriGas was acquired by UGI Corporation during his tenure. He was a member of the Board of Directors, Audit, and Special Conflict Committee. Mr. Hartmann also spent 10 years as a Supervisory Special Agent for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Earlier in his career, Mr. Hartmann held leadership positions at HD Supply, The Home Depot, and Cardinal Health. He has a wealth of experience in M&A, operations, integration, and long-range strategic planning. Mr. Hartmann received his J.D. from Syracuse University College of Law in 1988 and completed an Accelerated Leadership Program at Emory University’s Goizueta Business School in 2004. He also holds a bachelor of science from Rochester Institute of Technology. Profile
Word count: 2,098

TWST: Let’s start with an overview of the company and its history.

Mr. Hartmann: Ascend Wellness was founded in 2018 and is

