Interview with the CEO and the CFO: Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI)

Talat Imran was appointed CEO of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. in June 2021. Mr. Imran has been a key member of Rani’s executive team, most recently serving as the company’s Vice President, Strategy since 2014. In addition to his role at Rani, Mr. Imran has been a venture capitalist with several health care-focused Silicon Valley funds, including InCube Ventures, LP, and VentureHealth. Previously, he also served as Chief Executive Officer of Venture Web Partners, a web application development firm. He earned a B.A. in computer science from the University of California, Santa Cruz. Profile Svai Sanford is the Chief Financial Officer of Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Mr. Sandford has more than 23 years of accounting, finance and management experience in the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries for both public and private companies. Prior to joining Rani, Mr. Sandford served as executive consultant and interim CFO for pH Pharma and Intuity Medical. Previously, Mr. Sandford held the position of CFO for SFJ Pharmaceuticals, a drug development company, and CFO and Chief Accounting Officer for VIVUS, Inc., a publicly traded, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. Mr. Sandford began his career with KPMG LLP, in its audit practice, where he earned his license as a certified public accountant. Mr. Sandford holds a B.S. degree with emphasis in accounting from Kansas State University. Profile

Word count: 4,041

TWST: Could you please describe your company and its history?

Mr. Imran: Rani Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company. We’re taking