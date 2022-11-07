The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript
Consumer >> CEO Interviews >> November 7, 2022

Interview with the CEO and Co-Founder: Gambling.com Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gillespie, Charles
Charles Gillespie is the Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder and a director of Gambling.com Group Ltd., positions he has held since the company’s inception in 2006. Through his tenure, Mr. Gillespie has overseen the company’s operations across multiple jurisdictions including Europe and the U.S. Under his leadership, the company has prioritized technological investments and has completed four acquisitions to expand the breadth of the company’s portfolio. He has built a reputation as a recognized leader and was named Sports Betting Community Leader of the Year in 2019. Mr. Gillespie holds a bachelor of arts degree in political science and entrepreneurship from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Profile
Word count: 3,271

TWST: For people unfamiliar with your company, could you describe it, its history and the industry?

Mr. Gillespie: Gambling.com Group is not

