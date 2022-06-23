The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> June 23, 2022

Interview with the CEO and CIO: U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Holmes, Frank E.
Frank E. Holmes is the CEO and Chief Investment Officer of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). Mr. Holmes purchased a controlling interest in U.S. Global Investors in 1989 and became the firm’s Chief Investment Officer in 1999. He is the co-author of The Goldwatcher: Demystifying Gold Investing. Over 100,000 subscribers follow his weekly commentary in the award-winning Investor Alert newsletter, across social channels and in his Frank Talk blog, which is read in over 180 countries. Under his guidance, the company’s mutual funds have received recognition from Lipper and Morningstar over the years. In 2015, Mr. Holmes led the company into the exchange-traded fund (ETF) business with the launch of the U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSE:JETS), which invests in the global airline sector. In 2017, the firm launched its second ETF, the U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSE:GOAU), focusing on gold royalty companies. In 2017, U.S. Global Investors made a strategic investment in HIVE Blockchain Technologies (TSX.V:HIVE, NASDAQ:HIVE). Mr. Holmes serves as Executive Chairman of HIVE, which is the first cryptocurrency mining company to go public, mining both Bitcoin and Ethereum. Mr. Holmes is a much-sought-after keynote speaker at national and international investment conferences. He is a regular commentator on popular financial networks and has been profiled by Fortune as well as The Financial Times.  Profile
Word count: 4,541

TWST: It’s been many years since you spoke with The Wall Street Transcript. Can you remind readers about the Company’s beginnings and initial strategies, and then how

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO and CIO: U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)
Interview with the Co-Founder and CEO: Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)
Interview with the President and CEO: BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Utilities Offer Pricing Power in Defensive Sector
Lower-Volatility, Lower-Duration Assets Key in Rising Rate Environment
Identifying Small- and Micro-Caps at the Point of Accelerating Growth
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Rising Interest Rates a Double-Edged Sword for BDCs
Rate Increases by Commercial Insurers Bolster Underwriting Profitability
Health Insurance Industry Should Outperform Market in 2022
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2022
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 