Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> November 18, 2021

Interview with the CEO and Chief Regulatory Officer: Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF)

Chamberland, Guy
Dr. Guy Chamberland, M.Sc., Ph.D., Master Herbalist, has served as Tetra Bio-Pharma’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Regulatory Officer since October 15, 2018. Dr. Chamberland is a drug development specialist with over 25 years’ experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Having obtained a Master’s of Science and Doctorate (Ph.D.) degree in biomedical sciences, he has developed an expertise in drug safety and regulatory affairs while working in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. He has specific expertise in the development of drug-device combination products, biologics, and botanical medicines. In his role at Tetra, Dr. Chamberland is responsible for the transformation of the biotechnology company into a pharmaceutical firm that discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. The mandate began with a company of less than 10 employees and today has over 30 employees specialized in regulatory affairs, clinical research, manufacturing compliance, clinical trial product manufacturing, clinical operations, and research and development. Profile
Word count: 3,631

TWST: Can you tell me how Tetra Bio-Pharma got started?

Dr. Chamberland: Tetra Bio-Pharma began in 2016. The goal of the founders of the

