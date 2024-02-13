Interview with the CEO and Chairman: Ring Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Paul D. McKinney is Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Ring Energy Inc. Mr. McKinney joined Ring on October 1, 2020 and his most recent role prior to joining the company was President, CEO & Director of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD). He accepted the post in January 2019 and continued there eleven months before resigning in December 2019. Prior to SandRidge, Mr. McKinney was President & Chief Operating Officer for Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE:YUMA) since April 2017 after serving as Yuma’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer since October 2014. Mr. McKinney served as a petroleum engineering consultant for Yuma’s predecessor from June 2014 to September 2014 and for Yuma from September 2014 to October 2014. Mr. McKinney served as Region Vice President, Gulf Coast Onshore, for Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) from 2010 through 2013, where he was responsible for the development and all operational aspects of the Gulf Coast region for Apache. Prior to his role as Region Vice President, Mr. McKinney was Manager, Corporate Reservoir Engineering, for Apache from 2007 through 2010. From 2006 through 2007, Mr. McKinney was Vice President and Director, Acquisitions & Divestitures for Tristone Capital, Inc. Mr. McKinney commenced his career with Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) and held various positions with Anadarko over a 23-year period from 1983 to 2006, including his last title as Vice President of Reservoir Engineering, Anadarko Canada Corporation. Mr. McKinney is a member of the board of directors for Pro-Ject Holdings, LLC, a privately owned oil field chemical services company. He co-authored Advanced Reservoir Engineering, Gulf Professional Publishing, Elsevier, and SPE 75708, Applied Reservoir Characterization for Maximizing Reserves, Growth, and Profitability in Tight Gas Sands: A paradigm Shift in Development Strategies for Low-Permeability Reservoirs. Mr. McKinney entered the United States Air Force upon graduating from high school and continued in the United States Air Force Reserves while attending college. Mr. McKinney attended Louisiana Tech University and graduated with a bachelor of science degree in Petroleum Engineering in 1983. Profile

TWST: As you haven’t spoken with The Wall Street Transcript before, let’s start with background on the company.

Mr. McKinney: We are an