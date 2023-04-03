International Equity Investing to Benefit from Potential Tailwinds

Jesse Flores, CFA, is a partner at Chautauqua Capital Management. He is a portfolio manager on Chautauqua’s strategies. Earlier, he was an investment analyst at Blavin & Company. Additionally, he covered U.S. semiconductors and hardware as a research analyst at Lehman Brothers and Roth Capital Partners. He received a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. Profile Haicheng Li, CFA, is managing partner of Chautauqua Capital Management. She is a portfolio manager for Chautauqua’s strategies. Previously, she was a senior analyst and portfolio manager at TCW with specific expertise in health care. She received an MBA from Stanford, a master’s degree in biological and biomedical sciences from Harvard’s Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, and a master’s degree in medical sciences from Harvard Medical School, where she was a research fellow. She graduated summa cum laude from Rutgers University. Profile David Lubchenco is a partner at Chautauqua Capital Management and a member of the investment team. Earlier, he was an executive vice president at Marsico Capital Management and executive vice president of Scout Investments. He was also a principal and managing director at Transamerica Investment Management, where he helped develop a strategy similar to that of Chautauqua. He received a bachelor’s degree in economics from The Colorado College and an MBA from the Daniels School of Business at the University of Denver. Profile Nathaniel Velarde is a partner at Chautauqua Capital Management and is a portfolio manager on Chautauqua’s strategies. Earlier, he was senior financial analyst at j2 Cloud Services and senior vice president, global equity analyst at Pimco, London. At Nuveen Investments, he worked in the Tradewinds Global Investors and NWQ Investment Management divisions as managing director, senior equity analyst and director of research. He also was vice president, equity analyst at TCW primarily covering industrials, business services, and basic materials. He received a bachelor’s degree in economics and an MBA with concentrations in finance and strategic management from the University of Chicago, and a master’s degree in information and data science from the University of California, Berkeley. Profile

Word count: 3,387

TWST: Can you give an overview of the firm?

Mr. Lubchenco: I would be happy to. Chautauqua Capital Management is Baird’s global and