Insurance Is Attractive Due to Strong Pricing, Strong Fundamentals

J. Jeffrey Auxier is President of Auxier Asset Management LLC and Founder of the Auxier Focus Fund. Prior to forming Auxier Asset Management in 1998, Mr. Auxier spent 16 years at Smith Barney — formerly Foster Marshall American Express, then Shearson — where he was on the Portfolio Management Advisory Board and the Chairman’s Council and was Senior Vice President of Investments and Senior Portfolio Management Director. Mr. Auxier graduated with honors from the University of Oregon with a degree in finance and an emphasis on accounting. Mr. Auxier and his family choose to live far from the influence of Wall Street, on a hazelnut farm just outside of Portland, Oregon. Profile

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Auxier: We basically are a smaller boutique firm, $800 million to $900 million in assets, and we