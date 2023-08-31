The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> August 31, 2023

Increasing Exposure to High Dividend Utility Stocks and Bank CDs

Rinaldi, Joseph
Joseph Rinaldi is President and Chief Investment Officer at Quantum Financial Advisors, Inc. Mr. Rinaldi worked in capital markets for nearly three decades for companies such as Dimes Savings Bank, Morgan Stanley, Maryland National Bank — now Bank of America — and The Resolution Trust Corporation. His career has encompassed asset securitization, risk management and trading. During the S&L debacle, he traded over $40 billion worth of assets from banks he took over for the government. Afterward, he started his own SEC investment advisory firm that has a successful 20-plus-year track record. In addition, he teaches "Futures, Options, and Derivatives" class at the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland, the Carey School of Business at Johns Hopkins and the Stern School of Business at New York University to both graduate and undergraduate students. He also co-authored A Beginning Guide to Alternative Assets with Dr. Howard Lodge. Mr. Rinaldi graduated from Hofstra University with a BBA and received an MBA from Pace University. Profile
Word count: 1,697

TWST: Please start with a brief introduction to Quantum and your role there?

Mr. Rinaldi: We’ve been around since 1996. Basically, our

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Socially Responsible Investment Strategy Focuses on Biodiversity
Interview with the President and CEO: Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)
Interview with the CEO: Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Increasing Exposure to High Dividend Utility Stocks and Bank CDs
Small Caps Should Perform Well in Recessionary Environment
Finding Companies That Control a Choke Point in Their Space
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Waste Companies Offer Reliable Compounding of Growth and Profits
Housing-Related Names Helped by Robust Pricing, Easing Costs
Infrastructure Spending Drives Demand in Aggregates Space
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2023
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 